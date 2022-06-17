Employees at South City Starbucks vote to unionize
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Workers at another Starbucks location have voted to unionize.
Employees at the location at Hampton and Wise in Dogtown voted 17-0 to unionize. It is the third St. Louis area Starbucks store where employees have elected to join a union. Affirmative votes also took place at a location at Chippewa and Kingshighway, and at Lindbergh and Clayton. Employees at a Bridgeton location have also filed paperwork to unionize.
The move comes as Starbucks employees across the country have voted to unionize.
