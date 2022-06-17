Advertisement

Coatar jumps into race for Aldermanic President

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ward 7 Alderman Jack Coatar says he is a candidate for President of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Coatar made the official announcement Friday. He represents the 7th Ward, which includes parts of downtown and Soulard. Coatar joins Ward 15 Alderwoman Megan Green in the race to fill the seat vacated by Lewis Reed, who resigned last week after being indicted on federal corruption charges.

Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammed were all named in the indictment. All three have since resigned.

