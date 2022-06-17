Bridgeton police searching for missing man last seen at Greyhound bus station

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Bridgeton Police Department has issued an advisory for a missing man last seen at the Greyhound Bus station over a month ago.

The incident happened in the 400 block of South 15th Street at 9 a.m. on May 6. Mark Anthony Dickman, 61, is 5 feet 10 inches with gray hair and brown eyes. Dickman was last seen at the Greyhound Bus station going to Butte, Montana. Officials said they don’t know if he made it to Montana and he is late for his return. He is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Schizophrenia and is without his required medication.

If you have seen Dickman or have any information related to the incident call 911 or call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557.

