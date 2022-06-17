Arkansas woman wakes up to country music star Luke Bryan

BRYANT, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Call it a dream, but for a Bryant woman, waking up to country music star legend Luke Bryan inside of his bar was nothing but.

Jordyn Strong was having a busy Saturday, already having worked out with her friends at the Orange Theory in Nashville. By the time they had attended all the concerts at the Country Music Awards Fest, she was exhausted.

“Keep in mind, I had probably about eight hours of sleep over a 48-hour period,” she told content partner KARK.

While at her favorite country superstars bar, Strong fell asleep on a bench outside of the bathroom while waiting for her friends.

“I wasn’t just like asleep. It’s not like, “Oh my gosh. A girl fell asleep at his bar,” she said. “Like, I literally would’ve done that anywhere.”

Then, when she least expected it, Strong was woken up by Luke Bryan himself.

“I remember hearing some commotion around, and everybody’s like, ‘Look! Look who’s next to you!’ It takes me a minute to come to, and then I am sitting there, and I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and then I like, freak out,” she said.

Right after he woke her up, Strong told KARK Luke sprinted away. She said she was upset he didn’t stay to talk to her.

“How come you woke me up from a good sleep and then ran away from me. Like what in the world,” she said.

Luke posted the encounter on social media, which now has around 84,000 likes, and Strong said she had about 100 follow requests on Instagram.

“Everybody’s blowing up my phone at that point, ‘Like, have you seen Luke Bryan’s video? Have you seen Luke Bryan’s video?’ Tagging me, tagging me. So I have a million people tagging me on TikTok and Instagram, and all of the platforms that it was on,” she said.

Strong told KARK her goal now is to have Luke come to one of her fitness classes when he comes to Little Rock in October for his concert.

“While he’s singing, we will make him do some curls, maybe some squats,” she said.

