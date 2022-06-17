All St. Louis County-owned pools to open this weekend

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - All four St. Louis County pools will be open over the weekend, the county announced Friday.

It will mark the first time this season that all four pools have been open. Locally and nationally, pools have been plagued by a lifeguard shortage. St. Charles Park and Recreation have been limiting capacity at its pools as a result.

St. Louis County says is increasing starting pay to $15 an hour as a way to attract more lifeguards, It is also offering a $200 pay incentive to lifeguards who work 30 hours or more per week from July 1 - August 21. To apply for open lifeguard positions, click here.

For the hours of each pool, click here.

