Advertisement

All St. Louis County-owned pools to open this weekend

Lifeguard shortage forces changes at St. Louis area swimming pools
Lifeguard shortage forces changes at St. Louis area swimming pools
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - All four St. Louis County pools will be open over the weekend, the county announced Friday.

It will mark the first time this season that all four pools have been open. Locally and nationally, pools have been plagued by a lifeguard shortage. St. Charles Park and Recreation have been limiting capacity at its pools as a result.

St. Louis County says is increasing starting pay to $15 an hour as a way to attract more lifeguards, It is also offering a $200 pay incentive to lifeguards who work 30 hours or more per week from July 1 - August 21. To apply for open lifeguard positions, click here.

For the hours of each pool, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic Armed Robbery Picture from MGN
7 victims robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park
Shooting generic
36-year-old shot, killed for intruding homeless man’s tent
At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis...
At least 1 dead, 4 injured after explosion in North County
At least one person is dead and four others are injured after an explosion in a north St. Louis...
At least 1 dead after explosion in North County