7 victims robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Numerous victims were robbed at gunpoint near Chambers Park Thursday.

The incident happened at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Compton Ave. and School St. Reports say two men in a silver-colored Pontiac approached seven victims with guns and ordered them to get on the ground.

One of the victims, an 18-year-old teen, ran southbound through the park, and the suspects allegedly shot at him, according to police. The rest of the victims were robbed of numerous items, and the suspects took off traveling eastbound on School Street.

Four of the victims suffered minor injuries from being struck with the guns during the robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

