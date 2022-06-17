Advertisement

6 plead guilty after Homeland Security Investigation into thousands of stolen catalytic converters

By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Six Missourians pleaded guilty in federal court to a multi-million dollar scheme to transport tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines.

According to a Homeland Security Investigation, Evan Marshall, 24, of Rogersville, was the ring leader in a plan that spanned from December 2019 to October 2021.

Marshall admitted he bought tens of thousands of stolen catalytic converters directly from his co-defendants and from other thieves, and sold the stolen catalytic converters for a total of approximately $1 million.

“This actually feeds into a much larger criminal network that expands throughout the state, throughout the nation and throughout the world. And it funds much larger criminal networks and can harm the community as a whole,” said HSI Resident Agent in Charge Timothy Kixmiller.

He said this investigation indicates the federal government is taking these thefts seriously and that multiple other investigations are underway.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

wentzville bullying
Wentzville parents address bullying concerns at board meeting
St. Louis City homeless take a break from the heat in Kiener Plaza.
Firefighters see increase in heat-related injuries, mental health calls from homeless
clayton prowler
Video shows prowler in Clayton
catalytic convertor thefts
6 plead guilty after Homeland Security Investigation into thousands of stolen catalytic converters