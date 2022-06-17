Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Much Less Humid This Weekend

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Weather Discussion: Clouds will decrease this afternoon and skies will be clear by this evening. Today’s highs will be almost 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but the humidity will still be high.

The weekend looks great with sunshine, highs in the upper 80s and much lower humidity.

Next Week we will see temperatures climb back to dangerous levels but the humidity is not expected to be as high as it was this week.

4Warn Forecast: Much Less Humid This Weekend
