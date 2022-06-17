Advertisement

4Warn Forecast: Less Humid Weekend, Intense Heat Next Week

By Steve Templeton
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Humidity will be falling dramatically overnight and set us up for a great weekend. While still warm to hot this weekend during the peak of the afternoons, it will be MUCH more enjoyable than our heat wave weather this week. And with no heat index, it will be a great Summer weekend. Well...almost Summer...which starts on Tuesday with the Summer Solstice. But intense heat surges back quickly with upper 90s to 100 by next week.

7 Day Forecast

