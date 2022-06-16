2 charged in New Athens, IL homicide

NEW ATHENS, Ill. (KMOV) -- Two men have been charged in connection to a homicide in New Athens, Illinois homicide.

The Major Case Squad announced that Michael W. Johnson of East Cardondolet and Martin J. Morrison of Cahokia Heights, both 43, were charged with first-degree murder. Officials said Austin Evans-Blakey and two others interrupted a burglary and were shot in New Athens on June 2. Evans-Blakey died at the scene of the shooting from his gunshot wounds. The other two were taken to the hospital and treated.

The Major Case Squad and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department investigated the shooting in the weeks after the murder before arresting Johnson and Morrison. Johnson was arrested in Sunset Hills, Missouri Thursday by the U.S. Marshals. Morrison was taken into custody Tuesday and is at the St. Clair County Jail, but police did not say where he was arrested.

Johnson faces a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm on top of first-degree murder. Johnson’s bond was set at $2 million. Morrison faces charges for residential burglary and possession of meth on top of first-degree murder. His bond was set at $1 million for the murder and burglary charges and $50,000 for the meth possession charge.

