St. Louis Proud: Gateway Pet Guardians

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Gateway Pet Guardians aims to help people keep their pets by providing low-cost services.

The organization started in 2004 after a woman traveling from St. Louis to Belleville left food out for the packs of roaming dogs she would see. Last year, Gateway Pet Guardians took in around 1,100 pets.

Community Director Jill Henke told News 4 that the building they currently use was once an elementary school. Gateway Pet Guardians offers a variety of services for lower prices.

“The number one thing people ask for assistance with is food,” she said. “So, being able to offer this to them at a low cost is always a game-changer.”

Henke said Gateway Pet Guardians is mostly funded by donations. They rely on volunteers and interns. The organization aims to be a one-stop-shop for pet owners.

Click here to learn more about Gateway Pet Guardians.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.