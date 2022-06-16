Spanish Cove tenants being forced out as complex gets $16 million makeover

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - It’s now known why tenants living in a north county complex will have to move out.

The owners of Spanish Cove Townhomes exclusively told News 4 the vacate notices are a result of a $16 million renovation project at the complex.

“We are proud to be investing nearly $16 million into the Spanish Cove Townhouses which will transform the community for the residents and surrounding community,” Pepper Pike Management, owners of Spanish Cove, said in a statement. “We are currently calling and meeting with residents personally who have been impacted by the first phase of the redevelopment.”

Spanish Cove tenant Charlie Walker says he was unaware of the construction project already underway and has not received a call from Pepper Pike Management.

“No they don’t really care”, says Walker. “We have not gotten any calls from the new management. Only thing we’ve really gotten was letters.”

Despite coming to St. Louis from Ohio and agreeing to do an interview with News 4, Pepper Pike management backed out at the last minute. The company even hired a media consultant 24 hours before the scheduled interview.

However, a representative did show News 4 the inside of the apartments in need of repair as well as the units currently under construction.

Some of the older apartments had mold seeping through the drywall, holes in walls and evidence of poor electrical work.

The construction supervisor gave those units a failing grade.

In the next 2 years, the renovation project is expected to be finished.

The upgraded units will come with glass tile, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and an in-house washer and dryer. A brand-new pool and fitness center will also be added to the complex.

“It’s really unprofessional for them to come over and take over like that. If we all stick together in unity something can be done about this,” says Walker.

Pepper Pike tells News 4 they are giving tenants a list of affordable housing alternatives and helping those behind on rent. The company said it also plans to stop evictions from impacting credit scores.

