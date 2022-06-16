SLPS launching new initiative attempting to cut down on youth gun violence; at least 45 youth shot in 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Officials with the Saint Louis Public School district told News 4 they area launching an initiative to combat gun violence among youth in the city.

St. Louis Metropolitan police confirmed with News 4 at least 45 people age 17 and younger were shot in 2022. Seven of those people died from their injuries.

SLPS said this new initiative will stress the importance of gun safety with parents in the school district.

“Here recently, we’ve run into a lot of kids being able to have access to guns at a young age,” said Deandre Davis, the director of Safety and Security with SLPS “This the time--the summer--where they’re more explorative in the household, and to be out to get those things. We’re really trying to push families for our parents, for the city as a whole, if you got a gun, lock that thing up. Those kids are curious. They’re going to find it.”

