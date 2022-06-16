Shaw murder suspect to appear in court

**The video above is from previous news coverage.

SOUTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The suspect in a South City murder is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

On May 20, Christopher Brennan was shot and killed in the backyard of his home around 7:20 p.m. in the Shaw neighborhood in south St. Louis City. Kyle Stone is facing charges in the shooting death of Brennan. He is accused of shooting Brennan in the head.

Witnesses and surveillance video helped police quickly track down the suspect. Court documents state police watched surveillance video showing someone approaching Brennan in his backyard and pulling out a gun. The two struggled briefly before Brennan was shot. The suspect then fled the area, police said. Police later identified the person in the surveillance video to be Stone.

Stone’s court hearing will begin at 9:15 a.m., records show.

