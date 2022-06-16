News 4 Investigates seeking copies of subpoenas in federal investigation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tensions continue to grow tonight over whether or not more local officials may face federal indictments.

June has been a busy month at the federal courthouse with top county and city officials ousted and under indictment. News 4 Investigates is working to get copies of federal subpoenas which may spell out what other litigation could be on the way. There is precedence for them to be released in the past.

Back in 2019, then St-Louis County Council Chair Sam Page openly discussed federal subpoenas related to the federal investigation that ultimately took down then-County Executive Steve Stenger.

“We have been demanding accountability and transparency,” Page said back then.

News 4 obtained copies of correspondence in 2019. But fast-forward to now and it’s a different tune. Now County Executive Page’s administration won’t provide the subpoenas related to one of his appointees at a position at the jail: Tony Weaver, who was indicted on public corruption charges.

“Why Sam, what are you hiding?” said Jane Dueker.

Jane Dueker is running against Page in the upcoming August primary. Wednesday, she provided documentation to reporters that she says proves page knew about complaints regarding Weaver, long before his indictment earlier this month. He’s accused of coordinating a kickback scheme on COVID funds.

The subpoenas Dueker said would reveal if the feds are eyeing anyone else.

“He can release it, he has the power, he’s refusing because it’s very damning.”

In fact, shortly after the indictments of St. Louis Board President Lewis Reed and Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad the city provided the federal subpoenas through a simple Sunshine Law request.

The county has declined to do the same, saying the records are closed.

Tony Weaver had power in the jail because Page gave it to him and he enabled it and encouraged him. they were aware and let him stay there.

When asked Wednesday, Page said he was not aware of any unusual behavior with Weaver until the indictment—when Weaver was canned.

“I acted within an hour of getting the information, I think that’s pretty prompt,” Page said.

He said Dueker and others’ claims are political even, in a letter to the feds, lobbing his own accusations about Dueker’s dealings.

“This is a season where we are going to hear a lot of accusations, hourly or daily until election day,” Page said.

Instead, he said, he wanted to focus on other business.

“Whenever there is something we can do better, we will do it better, but while I have you here, I think we need to get the word out about the heat wave, because people will die if we don’t get the word out,” said Page.

Attorneys for News 4 have written a letter questioning why we have received subpoenas in some circumstances, but not in others.

Of course, we’re keeping a close eye on the courthouse for any developments.

