Man selling pretzels robbed at gunpoint near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) - A man was robbed near Busch Stadium while selling pretzels ahead of a Cardinals game.

The robbery occurred around 4:56 p.m. Wednesday on 9th & Clark. Police said the 20-year-old was selling pretzels as the two men approached him. They told the victim they wanted to purchase pretzels and asked for change.

“The man retrieved the cash as one of the suspects took a handgun from his fanny pack and demanded the victim’s cash,” the St. Louis Police Department stated in a press release.

The suspects got in a vehicle and drove off

The investigation is ongoing.

