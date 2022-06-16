Man gets 10 years in prison for selling drugs to undercover DEA agent

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- St. Louis County man Bryant Taylor was sentenced to a decade in prison Thursday for selling oxycodone, heroin and fentanyl to an undercover DEA agent in 2019.

Taylor was also found in March of 2020 with fentanyl and cocaine in his car. He was arrested in October of that year and found with fentanyl, $12,000 in cash and multiple guns.

Taylor pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl and heroin.

