Advertisement

Man found shot to death inside Festus apartment

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man died after being shot in a Festus apartment Wednesday.

Marcus Lorenzo James was found shot inside a second-floor apartment in the 1500 block of Westvale Drive around 5:40 p.m. Police said when first responders arrived on scene they began administrating first aid, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that James had been in an altercation with a Barnhart man before the shooting. When James went back to this apartment following the fight, the suspect reportedly went to his car to get a gun and then fired several times through James’ apartment door. The suspect then drove off in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, James and the unnamed suspect knew one another and had previous altercations. Authorities have identified the suspect, but said he will not be named until charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyle Stone is accused of killing Christopher Brennan on May 20, 2022.
Shaw murder suspect to appear in court
2 killed in overnight crash in St. Peters
2 killed in overnight St. Peters crash
A/C Unit
AC repair companies working overtime to keep up with demand
Pepper Pike Management to upgrade Spanish Cove Apartments with $16 million investment
Spanish Cove tenants being forced out as complex gets $16 million makeover