Man found shot to death inside Festus apartment

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) -- A man died after being shot in a Festus apartment Wednesday.

Marcus Lorenzo James was found shot inside a second-floor apartment in the 1500 block of Westvale Drive around 5:40 p.m. Police said when first responders arrived on scene they began administrating first aid, but their efforts were unsuccessful and the 22-year-old was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that James had been in an altercation with a Barnhart man before the shooting. When James went back to this apartment following the fight, the suspect reportedly went to his car to get a gun and then fired several times through James’ apartment door. The suspect then drove off in a blue Hyundai Sonata.

According to police, James and the unnamed suspect knew one another and had previous altercations. Authorities have identified the suspect, but said he will not be named until charges are filed.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.