Local glass factory works early to beat extreme heat

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis metro area is still under an excessive heat warning until Thursday night.

The warning has some St. Louisans, including workers at Third Degree Factory, trying to find ways to work around the heat. The Third Degree Glass Factory building isn’t air-conditioned and glass blowing is already hot work. The factory essential can make anything out of glass. At different times this week, they’ve only been able to work a couple of hours before calling a quits because it’s just too hot to handle.

“For us, we work until we can’t. It’s usually only a few hours. Two or three hours when it’s this hot,” Doug Auer with Third Degree Glass Factory. “Two thousand degrees plus glass, so we’re used to the that. We don’t really appreciate 100-degree heat. We try to get out here early, we start early and we finish early.”

The excessive heat warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

