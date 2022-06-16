Ladue School District Board receives Governance Team Award

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri School Boards’ Association (MSBA) recognized the Ladue School District Board of Education with the Governance Team Award on June 12.

The award was presented to Kisha Lee, Ladue Schools Board of Education president, and director Carolyn Jaeger, during MSBA’s Igniting Great Ideas Summit. The Governance Team Award allows MSBA to recognize school boards and their superintendent for commitment to improvement through ongoing professional development, leadership, and participation in legislative advocacy for public schools.

