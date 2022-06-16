Justin Bieber postpones concert at Enterprise

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Justin Bieber has canceled his concert in St. Louis Thursday.

The remaining shows for his U.S. Justice Tour that were scheduled for June and early July have been postponed. The superstar was supposed to perform at the Enterprise Center on June 23.

Sources say Bieber continues to receive the best medical care possible and is upbeat about his recovery. There will be details on rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates.

