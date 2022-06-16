Introducing.....the official hot dog of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the official hot dog of St. Louis.

Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog.

The Tower Grove South restaurant’s St. Louis-Style Hot Dog is a smoked and grilled all-beef hot dog atop an Italian-style Vitale’s roll, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, banana peppers, bacon, and provolone cheese, topped with our homemade smokey pepper mustard.

