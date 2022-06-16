Advertisement

Introducing.....the official hot dog of St. Louis

Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed a resolution declaring the official hot dog of St. Louis.

Steve’s Hot Dogs held an official bracket in March to help pick the top dog.

The Tower Grove South restaurant’s St. Louis-Style Hot Dog is a smoked and grilled all-beef hot dog atop an Italian-style Vitale’s roll, topped with grilled onions, green peppers, banana peppers, bacon, and provolone cheese, topped with our homemade smokey pepper mustard.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

firefighters heat
EMS prepared to assist firefighters amid hot temperatures in metro
Morrison and johnson
Suspects charged in Metro East homicide
Jason Skiles remembered
Family honors father of six killed in Wildwood murder-suicide in April
Hospital payroll spikes for St. Louis hospitals to keep travel staff to meet patient demand
Hospital payroll spikes for St. Louis hospitals to keep travel staff to meet patient demand
puppies
Bark Rangers at the Arch