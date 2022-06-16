Advertisement

Installation of Freedom Suits Memorial begins in downtown St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Installation of the Freedom Suits Memorial has started in downtown St. Louis.

The 14-foot memorial will sit atop an 8,000-pound black granite base. The memorial honors the hundreds of slaves who tried to fight for their freedom in the St. Louis courts in 1857, before the start of the Civil War.

An unveiling ceremony will be held on June 20 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outside of Stray Rescue
Hearts bigger than their space: Stray Rescue seeks help with dog overflow
gateway pet guardians
St. Louis Proud: Gateway Pet Guardians
man found shot survives
Man survives after found shot on side of road
rams settlement talks
New details in Rams settlement