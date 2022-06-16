Installation of Freedom Suits Memorial begins in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Installation of the Freedom Suits Memorial has started in downtown St. Louis.

The 14-foot memorial will sit atop an 8,000-pound black granite base. The memorial honors the hundreds of slaves who tried to fight for their freedom in the St. Louis courts in 1857, before the start of the Civil War.

An unveiling ceremony will be held on June 20 at 5 p.m.

