Hospital payroll spikes for St. Louis hospitals to keep travel staff to meet patient demand

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- For months, News 4 has been tracking staffing shortages in the health care industry, asking what hospitals are doing to make sure you can still get the care you need. Now, we’re learning just how much money they’re spending on travel doctors and nurses to bridge that gap.

Statewide, Mercy’s payroll is up $5 million, every two weeks. That’s after hiring roughly 950 travel staff to meet the needs of the pandemic. Keep in mind, a big factor here is area hospitals are competing for these hires which drives up that pay scale.

“A lot of nurses are leaving so we need them more,” RN Elizabeth Ginnever said over Zoom on Thursday.

She said the staffing shortage is placing double the number of patients on certified nurses.

“Those people are receiving four patients and it’s hard to give care to other patients,” Ginnever said.

But not everyone gets the same amount of pay for the heavy workload.

“I get paid $28 an hour, usually that’s a $1,400 paycheck,” Ginnever explained. “Travel nurses get paid, depending on what floor and what agency they go through, $4,000 to $6,000 a week so they are making at least $100 an hour.”

“That’s come down,” Mercy Chief Nursing Officer Betty Jo Rocchio shared. “That $4,000-to-$7,000 has come down as the pandemic has dropped down.”

Rocchio followed up saying she thinks an internal position is still a good situation. “They get benefits, 401k, help with daycare,” Rocchio said.

Those are perks travel nurses don’t receive. Of course, their payment is substantially larger to help them acquire those benefits as well as short-term lodging.

Rocchio won’t give News4 the exact figure for payroll for St. Louis campuses before the pandemic. She did say pay for travel staff increased bi-weekly payroll by $2 million - a spike that has consequences.

“We had to find the money,” Rocchio explained. “The government helped us a little with labor costs but by and large we ate into our profit margin because our patients needed the care.”

But this ability to have a broad pool of applicants and flexible scheduling is all going according to plan, sort of.

For the last decade, Rocchio said Mercy worked to create a new workforce design, with scheduling flexibility, to appeal to local and abroad applicants.

It’s called Mercy “Work On Demand.” It’s an app, Mercy employees can download on their phone to pick up spare shifts. This allows nurses to structure a weekly schedule more flexible with other life demands like family or health.

She said it’s important to meet employees where they are to provide a work/life balance. To see this program at work is the one benefit of the pandemic.

“[The program] allows the nurse to pick how they work, where they work, and how much they make - compensation really drove how much they were working,” Rocchio said.

So the need for travel staff, isn’t going away. At least, for Mercy.

As for Ginnever, she said the threat of burnout continues to be a reality for some of our area’s best caregivers.

“You shouldn’t be having four or three patients, like you should have one or two,” Ginnever said.

News 4 did ask Betty Jo for the Mercy nurse who sees a travel nurse making twice or three times as much money, what are their options. She said those employees would have to be out of the Mercy network for eight months to apply, however, there are other internal options to consider.

“That gap is closing. When you look at the workforce model, we are trying to keep that even,” Rocchio explained. “Our internal nurses have the option to pick up extra shifts at time and a half or with another incentive. So our goal, is to keep that fairly equal with what a travel nurse makes for those shifts. We’re working to balance that to take care of our workers.”

