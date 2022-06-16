Hearts bigger than their space: Stray Rescue seeks help with dog overflow

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - At Stray Rescue, their hearts are bigger than their space. They are getting more calls for dogs than they have room for.

Natalie Thomson, Director of Marketing for Stray Rescue, said, “Our shelter is beyond full capacity.”

After an adoption boom in 2020, Stray Rescue is now seeing more dogs returned, more rescues, and calls to pick up strays.

“With this new heatwave on top of it, that’s not helping either. Our phones are ringing off the hook,” Thomson said.

Thomson said during temperature extremes, either heat or extreme cold, they see a spike in dogs arriving at the shelter.

They are converting other spaces in their shelter into rooms for dogs. They are housing dogs in their offices, meeting rooms, and training facilities.

“We’re afraid that this is our new normal,” Thomson said.

There are more than 500 dogs and cats listed on the website. On average, four or five dogs are adopted a day. They get calls and take in over double that amount.

Thomson said the need for fosters is desperate.

“That can open a space in our shelter so that we can save one more,” Thomson said.

Stray Rescue works hard to match dogs with individuals or families that are a perfect fit. They hope that more families would consider adoption and go through the interview process.

Stray Rescue is also tackling the problem of dog surrenders. If you cannot afford food, training, or vet care, reach out for some resources to avoid surrendering your dog.

“Keeping that dog with your family, who they already love, is so much better than ever having them go into a shelter,” Thomson said.

Those looking to adopt a pet can find information here. Those who want to help by fostering a pet can find information here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.