Faisal Khan looks to step down as Head of Department of Public Health

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Director of the Department of Public Health Dr. Faisal Khan announced Thursday that he is resigning.

Khan will resign on Sept. 2. An interim director will be named prior to his last day.

“We appreciate the passion and leadership of Dr. Khan and wish him well in his next chapter,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “Like health directors across the country, he faced intense criticism, including threats against his life, for following science and data in making decisions to keep our community safe from a deadly virus.”

Khan led the department during the COVID-19 pandemic, putting in place measures that saved lives. He has contributed towards expanding access to reproductive health services and improving local residents’ health.

“I thank Dr. Page for his support and trust,” Khan said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have worked in public service with selflessly dedicated professionals who will continue their selfless commitment to the health and wellbeing of the residents of St. Louis County.”

Khan was the director of communicable disease control services and later a department director for the DPH from 2010 to 2018. Before his return to DPH in February 2021, he was the CEO of the Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City, Mo.

