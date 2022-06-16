EMS prepared to assist firefighters amid hot temperatures in metro

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Fire crews in the St. Louis metropolitan area are receiving some assistance from emergency crews as they battle fires during hot weather.

St. Charles County Ambulance District told New 4 Wednesday that its EMS crews will send a second ambulance when responding to scenes for firefighters. SCCAD said this is somewhat typical during heat waves.

“We have protocols in place where we can give them IV fluid if we need to on scene, just to make sure that they’re staying hydrated because that’s one of the quickest things they can do,” said Jeremy Hollrah, deputy chief of the St. Charles County Ambulance District.

Hollrah said the ambulance district has seen an increase in heat-related calls.

Several fire crews assisted in the Metro East for a fire that leveled a home.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.