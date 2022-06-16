Advertisement

Construction begins on tiny homes for veterans

The Veterans Community Project is set in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in north St. Louis.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – The first wall frames went up Thursday for a future tiny home community for homeless veterans in St. Louis.

The Veterans Community Project is set in the JeffVanderLou neighborhood in north St. Louis. It’s a four-acre site on Aldine Avenue west of North Ground. The Kansas-City based organization said this is a step towards a better future for veterans who find themselves in need of a home.

Mid-American Carpenters Regional Council is helping with the build. In all there will be 50 tiny homes.

They hope to finish the project this fall.

