AC repair companies working overtime to keep up with demand

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - At St. Louis Heating and Air Conditioning in south St. Louis, crews are working overtime to keep up with demand in this record heat. It’s a similar situation at Academy Air in Hazelwood. The phone is ringing off the hook.

“Our service technicians are busy around the clock. We’ve got 17 of them,” explained Jon Seigle, general manager of Academy Air.

With record-breaking heat comes major demand for AC repairs. But experts say the key is prevention to ensure you don’t need to make an emergency call.

“Preventative maintenance is the key, getting your blower wheels cleaned, checking your filters,” said Seigle.

Mandy Lackey at St. Louis Heating and Air Conditioning say think of it like your car.

“If you don’t take care of your car, you don’t take care of your AC, it can only do so much,” she explained.

What about temperature? Is there an ideal setting to ensure it runs smoother?

“If you can set it to the mid-70s as opposed to 65 then it’s less stress on the equipment when it’s 100 degrees,” said Seigle. “If you set your AC at 60 degrees today it’s not ever going to get there.”

