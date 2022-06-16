Advertisement

4Warn Alert: Potentially Strong Storms Tonight Will Bring A Break From The Intense Heat

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Weather Discussion: Our 5th day in a row with a heat index above 100. It will also be more humid today compared to Wednesday.

Scattered showers and storms overnight into early tomorrow with a chance for some severe storms. These storms may produce large hail, damaging winds, and also very heavy rain. Temperatures turn slightly cooler tomorrow but humidity remains high.

A weekend break. We get a break from the heat this weekend, and a significant break from the humidity. Highs near 90 but no heat index due to lower humidity.

Next week triple digit temperatures look to return.

7 Day Forecast

