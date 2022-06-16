2 killed in overnight crash in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight crash in St. Peters left two people dead.

Just past 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a crash happened on northbound Mid Rivers Mall Drive at Grand Teton. It is unknown how many cars are involved but police will shut down Mid Rivers Mall Drive during the morning commute as an accident reconstruction team investigates.

The victims’ identity, age, and gender have not been released.

