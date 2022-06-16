Advertisement

2 killed in overnight crash in St. Peters

By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An overnight crash in St. Peters left two people dead.

Just past 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a crash happened on northbound Mid Rivers Mall Drive at Grand Teton. It is unknown how many cars are involved but police will shut down Mid Rivers Mall Drive during the morning commute as an accident reconstruction team investigates.

The victims’ identity, age, and gender have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kyle Stone is accused of killing Christopher Brennan on May 20, 2022.
Shaw murder suspect to appear in court
A/C Unit
AC repair companies working overtime to keep up with demand
Pepper Pike Management to upgrade Spanish Cove Apartments with $16 million investment
Spanish Cove tenants being forced out as complex gets $16 million makeover
ac repair
AC repair companies working overtime to keep up with demand