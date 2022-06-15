Advertisement

Wavy Weekend to benefit local non-profits

A three-day birthday bash will benefit local non-profits this weekend.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A three-day birthday bash will benefit local non-profits this weekend.

Wavy Weekend will start on June 17 at The Pageant with headliner Kerwin Claiborne featuring Mojo Brooks and hosted by Jessie Taylor. The following day, the “Vegas vibes and Miami waves” will be brought to Raging Rivers from 6-11 p.m. Details for the final day of Wavy Weekend have not been posted on their website.

Proceeds from Wavy Weekend will go to Fathers & Families Support Center, the NAACP and All Things Retro.

Click here to learn more and buy tickets for the events.

