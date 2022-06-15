Tiffany’s Diner in Maplewood: Camaraderie, tall tales & good eats

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) -- “You’re not the baseball purist you say you are. No way. Not If you think the new National League DH [designated hitter] is good for the game,” argues Darrell Hayworth, cook, counterperson and host at Tiffany’s Diner in Maplewood Missouri.

“I don’t care what you say, the DH is good for all of baseball. Pitchers don’t hit anyway. Fans want to see hitting, it brings excitement to the game,” rebuttals Tracy Thibeau, a 20-year customer at Tiffany’s and resident of Maplewood.

Tracy Thibeau & Darrell Hayworth at Tiffany's Diner (Terry Cancilla | Terry Cancilla)

Customer Ed Boly, a lifelong resident of Maplewood, who is within earshot of the banter comments, “it’s all about the camaraderie and the atmosphere. There are many spirited conversations that take place here. We sit here and lie to each other and tell really great stories. Even people who come in here that have never been before get hooked because of all the tall tales that most of us claim to be true.”

“Well, Ed likes to tell his deer hunting story at least once a week about his 14-year-old nephew shooting a small doe and then he and his brother painting black dots on it to get it past the game warden’s inspection,” spouts Hayworth.

“All true!” Boly says grinning.

Another longtime customer claims to have battled a five-foot-long catfish in a Jon Boat for more than an hour while fighting the flowing water of the Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. He recalls it wasn’t until the fish’s head came out of the water and snapped the fishing line that the skirmish ended, and perhaps saved the boat from flipping and him from drowning.

“There are hundreds of stories told here. One as big as the next. A lot of these guys are Korean and Vietnam war vets. They get one another. When they tell their war stories I think it’s almost therapy for them,” said Hayworth.

Tiffany’s is probably not the kind of diner young socialite Holly Golightly, portrayed by Audrey Hepburn in the movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s, would visit but on the other hand, her carefree attitude and her aptitude to stretch a story probably make her, the diner and its cast of characters a perfect fit. Throughout the diner, there are mementos of the iconic character that customers have donated over the years.

Picture from Tiffany's Diner (Terry Cancilla | Terry Cancilla)

“The previous owner named the diner after his daughter but I don’t know for sure that he named her after the movie. But some people walk through the door for the first time and go ‘I get it,’ and next time they come in they bring a relic of the movie,” Hayworth said. “They want to be part of this place.”

On this day, Larry Scheiter brought his son and a few of his classmates to the unapologetic greasy spoon diner to celebrate their 8th-grade graduation. Most of them had never been to an eatery like this before. The boys were all smiling. One even experienced his first slinger, which consisted of eggs, chili, and sausage in this case. The young man’s reaction to the first bite of an old recipe was “I’ll never go to McDonald’s again. This is the best breakfast I’ve ever had.”

Scheiter has been a regular at the diner since he moved to Maplewood 12 years ago. “It’s like being at home but you don’t have to cook. It’s a lot of locals that open their arms to anyone who walks through the door. There are no strangers here. It’s like Cheers. It’s a place where everybody knows your name.”

Thibeau says it all starts with the guy behind the counter.

“Darrell is half chef and half referee. He’s very lighthearted. He makes sure that no one gets too carried away. I can be abrasive at times but no one has ever asked me to leave.”

Hayworth, 32, is a sizeable man and imposing figure who looks more like a bar room bouncer. A stout individual with a thick beard and serious expression. But when he greets you with his polite nature and articulate dialog you know you’ve come to the right place.

Group conversating at Tiffany's Diner (Terry Cancilla)

A native of the San Francisco area Hayworth came to St. Louis to attend UMSL. Living close to the diner Hayworth became a regular customer at Tiffany’s and looking to earn extra cash took a job there in 2009.

“I enjoyed coming in the place and got to know the owner and manager and just kept bugging them to hire me a few hours a week and finally they did,” explained Hayworth.

Hayworth has 18 seats that are so close together that you can’t have a lefty and a righty sit next to each other. He turns each of the stools at least five times daily all while greeting, preparing food, playing ref but most of all lending an ear and being a good friend to the more than a hundred people that walk into Tiffany’s daily.

“I’ve got a great job. These people mean as much to me as hopefully, I mean to them. We are friends. We are family,” Hayworth said.

Tiffany’s is the place to go if you want great food, exceptional company and a wonderful slice of America’s simple past. It’s about people celebrating people.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.