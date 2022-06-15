‘That cooling place is saving lives’: New cooling station opens in North City amid scorching heatwave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Scorching hot temperatures are posing danger to those who don’t have a place to cool off. On Tuesday, the mayor’s office added a new cooling station in North City to help neighbors struggling to find a break from the heat.

“That cooling place is saving lives,” says Hulon Willis of City Hope. “If we were not in that community, there would be 20,30, or 40 people that would be outside and possibly lose their life.”

City Hope is a non-profit organization answering the call from the city to set up a new cool-off spot at Asbury United Methodist Church. It is one of 20 locations opening its doors to help people trying to escape the dangerous heat.

“You can die from heat exhaustion and dehydration,” says Willis. “Everybody thinks winter is the only time it is necessary but as we are seeing now today, homelessness is year-round.”

The cooling station at Asbury United Methodist Church will remain open until Saturday from noon until 5pm.

City Hope is asking the public to bring bottled water to the church located at 4001 Maffitt Ave to help those in need.

“They’re very happy that we’re there,” says Willis. “They are all humans.”

