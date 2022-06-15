Advertisement

Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village

2021 Taste of St. Louis
2021 Taste of St. Louis(KMOV)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Taste of St. Louis will return this year!

From Sept. 23 - 25, St. Louisans will devour food from over 30 delicious restaurants at Ballpark Village. Along with the meals, live entertainment from Ozomatli and the Eli Young Band will set the mood.

The event will run from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Sept 23, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Sept 24, and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sept 25.

