St. Louis ‘Workhouse’ officially closed, city officials tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Medium Security Institution, also known as the “Workhouse,” has officially closed, a spokesman for St. Louis Mayor Tishuara Jones told News 4.

A spokesperson says the facility was closed May 26 and the remaining inmates were moved to the City Justice Center (CJC) downtown. Jones promised to close the facility when she ran for mayor after allegations were made about poor conditions. Her decision to close the Workhouse was controversial among some St. Louis elected officials.

However, some inmates were kept at the Workhouse after unrest broke out at the CJC, which has been undergoing upgrades.

