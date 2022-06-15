St. Charles man sentenced to prison for possessing thousands of child pornography images, videos

ST. CHARLES (KMOV) -- Marcus E. Gardner was sentenced Wednesday to more than six years in prison for possessing thousands of images and hundreds of videos containing child pornography.

Gardner, 48 and of St. Charles, was also ordered to pay $78,000 in restitution to underage victims identified in the photos and videos found on Gardner’s computer and hard drives. About 11,000 photos and 500 videos were found on Gardner’s devices.

Gardner pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography in March. Gardner admitted to being a customer of an overseas website that sells child pornography. Agents with Homeland Security found Gardner accessed the website 1,132 times between September of 2015 and December of 2018.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.