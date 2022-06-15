Power outage impacting businesses in Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV) – A power outage is impacting businesses in Wentzville Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m., police announced power outages were reported around Sam’s Club, Walmart and the entire business strip connected to Walmart. The outage also impacted several other businesses, but it is not known if it extended into a nearby residential area.

Police said the initial estimate for power to be restored might extend until Thursday. Ameren’s power outage map showed 45 customers without service starting around 3 p.m.

The cause of the power outage is not currently known.

