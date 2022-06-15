Police vehicle crashes with other driver in Mehlville, minor injuries involved

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County Police Officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Mehl Avenue.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police said the officer involved was going southbound on Lemay Ferry Road and hit the other vehicle at the intersection at Mehl Avenue.

