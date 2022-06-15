Advertisement

Police vehicle crashes with other driver in Mehlville, minor injuries involved

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By Matt Woods
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A St. Louis County Police Officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Lemay Ferry Road and Mehl Avenue.

The accident happened just before 5 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to the hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Louis County Police said the officer involved was going southbound on Lemay Ferry Road and hit the other vehicle at the intersection at Mehl Avenue.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Outside of Stray Rescue
Hearts bigger than their space: Stray Rescue seeks help with dog overflow
gateway pet guardians
St. Louis Proud: Gateway Pet Guardians
rams settlement talks
New details in Rams settlement
man found shot survives
Man survives after found shot on side of road