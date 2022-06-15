Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.

No other information has been released regarding the accident. This story will be updated as information develops.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.