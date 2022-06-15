Advertisement

Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County

First responders on the scene of an accident in Dupo, Illinois on June 15, 2022.
First responders on the scene of an accident in Dupo, Illinois on June 15, 2022.(St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) – Emergency crews are responding after a person got trapped under a tractor in St. Clair County.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency posted on social media that the incident occurred on Coulter Road near State Street in Dupo around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The agency reported that an ARCH helicopter was landing in the area.

No other information has been released regarding the accident. This story will be updated as information develops.

