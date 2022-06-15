Advertisement

MoDOT repairing buckled roads

MoDOT crews were out repairing buckled roads on June 15, 2022.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - MoDOT crews were out repairing buckled roads.

Two on Hwy 30 in the Cedar Hill area, one on Rte. F in Pacific, and another on Hwy. 61 in Festus. The St. Louis County crews also had to repair a buckled piece of pavement on Washington at North Lindbergh.

MoDOT tells News 4 that this will get worse as the heat stays with us for a longer period of time.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Suzanne Tucker joined News 4 at 4 p.m. to talk about the emotional health of children.
How parents can help the emotional health of their child
Juneteenth is Saturday, June 19, 2021.
List of local Juneteenth celebrations
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills
(Source: KFVS)
Cards hosting food drive on June 26