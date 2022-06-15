Millions in funding could held address staffing shortage at St. Louis childcare providers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s a common phrase, children are our future. But the future of childcare in the St. Louis community is uncertain as providers deal with staffing shortages and parents struggle to find available and affordable care for their kids.

“So many places including myself may have to think about closing because we can’t staff properly,” explained Kebra Peebles, the executive director at Train Up a Child in Florissant. They have a second location in Ferguson, but both childcare locations are operation at about half of the capacity they’re licensed for.

“That is truly because of staffing,” she explains. It’s part of a nationwide issue as the average childcare worker makes $11.65 an hour, according to a 2020 report.

“We just need funding, our teachers are leaving the classroom to go to Starbucks, Costco,” said MacKenzie Grayson, project coordinator for Gateway Early Childhood Alliance.

Grayson and Peebles were among the many people who spoke before St. Louis County Council Tuesday afternoon asking the county to earmark more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to two established programs that could help providers retain and hire educators.

Child Care WAGE$ provides child care educators with salary supplements and T.E.A.C.H Missouri Scholarship Program gives educators access to educational scholarships.

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy proposed a bill that would set aside $5.5 million of unused ARPA funds for the programs. Grayson says it won’t solve the problem but any little bit helps.

Clancy says the council will come together in July to review all ARPA requests and begin making decisions. So far, St. Louis County has spent about half of the $190 million pandemic relief funding. Most of it has gone towards the budget to maintain programs and services.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.