MIkolas comes within one strike of tossing first Cards no-hitter in more than 20 years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas nearly threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night.

The mustached hurler went 8.2 innings and was one strike away from throwing the first no-hitter by a Cardinals pitcher since Bud Smith in 2001. With two outs in the ninth, Pirates right fielder Cal Mitchell hit a line drive to center field that sailed over the outstretched glove of Harrison Bader. Manager Oliver Marmol then pulled Mikolas from the game.

The Cardinals defeated the Pirates 9-1.

