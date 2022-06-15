Advertisement

MIkolas comes within one strike of tossing first Cards no-hitter in more than 20 years

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the...
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) throws during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas nearly threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday night.

The mustached hurler went 8.2 innings and was one strike away from throwing the first no-hitter by a Cardinals pitcher since Bud Smith in 2001. With two outs in the ninth, Pirates right fielder Cal Mitchell hit a line drive to center field that sailed over the outstretched glove of Harrison Bader. Manager Oliver Marmol then pulled Mikolas from the game.

The Cardinals defeated the Pirates 9-1.

