Mary J. Blige’s to bring Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mark your calendars! It will be a “Family Affair” at the Enterprise Center in October.

Iconic singer Mary J. Blige is set to perform her classics on Oct. 12 when she brings her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis. Singers Ella Mai and Queen Naija are also expected to hit the stage. Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with starting prices of $69.

Click here to buy them. Here’s the full list of stops if you can’t make the St. Louis tour date.

Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)

Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center

Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC

Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)

Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)

Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena

Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)

Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.