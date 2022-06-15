Mary J. Blige’s to bring Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mark your calendars! It will be a “Family Affair” at the Enterprise Center in October.
Iconic singer Mary J. Blige is set to perform her classics on Oct. 12 when she brings her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis. Singers Ella Mai and Queen Naija are also expected to hit the stage. Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with starting prices of $69.
Here's the full list of stops if you can't make the St. Louis tour date.
- Saturday, 9/17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
- Sunday, 9/18 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
- Wednesday, 9/21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
- Thursday, 9/22 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, 9/24 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena (Not listed - Queen Naija)
- Sunday, 9/25 Chicago, IL United Center
- Wednesday, 9/28 Birmingham, AL Legacy Center at BJCC
- Thursday, 9/29 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
- Saturday, 10/1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
- Sunday, 10/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena (Not listed – Ella Mai)
- Thursday, 10/6 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena (Not listed -- QN or EM)
- Saturday, 10/8 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena
- Sunday, 10/9 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum (Not listed -- QN)
- Wednesday, 10/12 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
- Saturday, 10/15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
- Sunday, 10/16 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
- Wednesday, 10/19 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Thursday, 10/20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
- Saturday, 10/22 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
- Sunday, 10/23 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
- Wednesday, 10/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
- Thursday, 10/27 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
- Saturday, 10/29 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
