Man found shot on road in Town and Country
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - A man was shot in Town and Country Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.
Officers received calls about shots fired in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road around 6:40 p.m. Police tell News 4 they found the victim lying on the pavement when they arrived on scene. He was taken to a hospital, there is no word on his condition.
South Outer Forty Road between Highway 141 and Maryville Center is closed. Other information was not immediately known.
