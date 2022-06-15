Man found shot on road in Town and Country

TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - A man was shot in Town and Country Tuesday evening, police tell News 4.

Officers received calls about shots fired in the 13000 block of South Outer Forty Road around 6:40 p.m. Police tell News 4 they found the victim lying on the pavement when they arrived on scene. He was taken to a hospital, there is no word on his condition.

Town and Country Police have South Outer Forty at 64E blocked off.



Around 6:40 police say they got a call for shots fired near Cordell and Cordell. When they got there, they say there was a victim lying on the ground.



Multiple PD jurisdictions are on scene. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/KsHShRf5Hg — Jenna Rae (@journalismjenna) June 15, 2022

South Outer Forty Road between Highway 141 and Maryville Center is closed. Other information was not immediately known.

