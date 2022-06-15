List of local Juneteenth celebrations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate this weekend, here are some events around the St. Louis area to attend.

Dellwood Annual Juneteenth Parade, Celebration and Father’s Day Freedom Concert: The Dellwood Juneteenth Parade will start at 1 p.m. This is a family-oriented event. The parade will travel down West Florissant, from the Boys and Girls Club to Hudson and West Florissant. There will be vendors and a Father’s Day Freedom Concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

SLSO Juneteenth Concert: If you love good music, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra announced its second annual Juneteenth Community concert from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will be held in collaboration with Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

House of Soul’s Juneteenth Celebration: The House of Soul will have its third annual Juneteenth celebration from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a free event with live music, vendors, food, art, and a special Fathers Day salute.

Grand Center Juneteenth and Father’s Day Celebration: The Pulitzer Arts Foundation and the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries are hosting a Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebration from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, art activities, and interactive performances.

Fans can enjoy the St. Louis kettle corn truck on Washington Ave., EyeSeeMe Book Store and Art Activities at CAM, Free Family Portraits with Virginia Harold at the Pulitzer, Golf the Galleries, and Chalk Art with Kyla Hawk at the Sheldon.

For more information, visit thesheldon.org.

Missouri Botanical Garden: The Missouri Botanical Garden will offer free admission to visitors. They will have an okra plug for a “pot-a-plant” activity. The garden will also share a visitor guide highlighting the contributions of African Americans to advance botanical science throughout history.

The guide will also offer onsite explorations, self-reflection, nature journaling, and meditation. The garden will have a George Washington Carver Garden, dedicated to George Washington Carver.

YMCA Juneteenth Community Celebrations: The YMCA in Ferguson is having a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free, and there will be music, vendors, poetry, food, activities, and dancing.

The YMCA in Brentwood is having a Juneteenth trivia night on Friday, June 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This event is $5 per person or $40 for a table of eight. There will be music, activities, and prizes. Participants will have to bring their own food and drinks.

For more information, contact Nia Jeffrey at nia.jeffrey@gwrymca.org.

Delmar Boulevard: Delmar Main Street will have its first-ever Juneteenth festival on Delmar Blvd on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a youth makers market hosted by the Magic House, and MADE for Kids in partnership with Young Biz Kidz.

Kids can make personal Juneteenth creations and enjoy food from local food trucks. Participants can also explore the Exodus Art Gallery, and enjoy the Drum Warriors’ performance. Delmar Blvd. will also have a Happy Hour Block Party.

For more details, visit delmarmainstreetstl.com.

