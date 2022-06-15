Advertisement

Have you seen him? Man in stolen car flees from Troy, Mo. police

Zachary Copeland
Zachary Copeland(Troy Mo Police)
By Nicole Sanders
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are searching for an armed and dangerous man who fled from police in Lincoln County.

Police said Zachary Copeland sped off from police in a stolen car, Troy, Mo. Police said. Copeland allegedly crashed the car and ran off on foot. He was last seen in Moscow Mills near the Moscow Grocery Store.

No additional information has been released.

