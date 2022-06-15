Firefighters battle morning fire at Cahokia Heights home
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A home burned to the ground in Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.
The fire broke out south of the Interstate 255 off-ramp at Route 157 before 11 a.m.
News 4′s Deion Broxton was at the scene and spoke with a neighbor who said fire crews had an issue getting the fire hydrants to work. People there said it took around 30 minutes to get water on the house. The homeowner told News 4 they were disappointed the home couldn’t be saved.
News 4 has reported in the past about water infrastructure issues hindering Metro East firefighters.
