Firefighters battle morning fire at Cahokia Heights home

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A home burned to the ground in Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out south of the Interstate 255 off-ramp at Route 157 before 11 a.m.

News 4′s Deion Broxton was at the scene and spoke with a neighbor who said fire crews had an issue getting the fire hydrants to work. People there said it took around 30 minutes to get water on the house. The homeowner told News 4 they were disappointed the home couldn’t be saved.

This is how close the fire hydrant is to the house. The homeowner is disappointed it couldn’t be saved. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/WwHsv3W1f3 — Deion Broxton (@DeionBroxton) June 15, 2022

News 4 has reported in the past about water infrastructure issues hindering Metro East firefighters.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.