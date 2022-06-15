Advertisement

Firefighters battle morning fire at Cahokia Heights home

Flames coming from a burning home in Cahokia Heights on June 15, 2022.
Flames coming from a burning home in Cahokia Heights on June 15, 2022.(Deion Broxton / News 4)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) – A home burned to the ground in Cahokia Heights Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out south of the Interstate 255 off-ramp at Route 157 before 11 a.m.

News 4′s Deion Broxton was at the scene and spoke with a neighbor who said fire crews had an issue getting the fire hydrants to work. People there said it took around 30 minutes to get water on the house. The homeowner told News 4 they were disappointed the home couldn’t be saved.

News 4 has reported in the past about water infrastructure issues hindering Metro East firefighters.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Cards hosting food drive on June 26
First responders on the scene of an accident in Dupo, Illinois on June 15, 2022.
Person airlifted after being trapped under tractor in St. Clair County
Generic gun photo
Teen robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell shoes near Forest Park
In late March, Noble Health announced it was suspending all services at two of its Missouri...
Buy and Bust: When Private Equity Comes for Rural Hospitals