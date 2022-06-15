Advertisement

Cards hosting food drive on June 26

By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals are teaming up with Missouri Farm Bureau Insurance and Feeding Missouri to host a food drive on Sunday, June 26.

The Home Run Against Hunger food drive will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. before the game against the Chicago Cubs. Fans who bring a non-perishable donation will receive a voucher for two Cardinals tickets.

Fans can bring any type of food item including canned goods, granola bars, and fruit snacks. Other items such as diapers, baby formula, and other hygiene products are acceptable as well.

