5 carjackings in a three-day span in St. Louis, police tell News 4

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are searching for suspects in connection with several recent carjackings that have occurred in St. Louis City.

Since Sunday, officers have reported five carjackings. There was also an attempted carjacking Friday that left a one-year-old clinging to life. Police say suspects were armed in each incident.

The most recent carjacking happened in a parking lot behind Saint Louis University hospital. Officers say a woman parked her car before a man approached her, pointed a gun at her, demanded her keys and told her to walk away. The suspect then entered the victim’s gray 2018 Nissan Altima and fled.

Ward 23 Alderman Joe Vaccaro is calling on the Circuit Attorney to get tougher on those responsible, especially after the one-year-old victim was shot.

“There’s no ordinance or law that’s going to stop this...it’s going to take holding people, the kids, their parents or whoever’s doing this, accountable and that will stop it,” Vaccaro said.

No arrests have been made in any of the carjackings. The suspect in the shooting of the one-year-old was located quickly after the incident. The suspect was also shot, but officers have not said how that happened.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.